South Africa: Constitutional Court Reaffirms Foundations of Our Democracy, Now Ramaphosa Must Act Against Other Delinquents

29 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar

The Constitutional Court's decisive decision in finding Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt of court and sentencing him to 15 months in prison reaffirms the important role our apex court has played in shaping our democracy and, at times of crisis, strengthening our democratic muscle to respond against those who have failed to serve the Republic effectively and appropriately.

The trouble with public representatives within South Africa's body politic is that they seem uninterested in being held to account. Leaders within the African National Congress continue to insult South Africans while being focused only on defending the indefensible against any sense of morality or decency. Former president Thabo Mbeki, during his weekend delivery of the Walter Sisulu Memorial Lecture, reflected on the governing party, remarking as follows:

"It cannot and must not be that if we, the ANC leadership, are trapped in an organisational death wish, South Africa at large acts in a manner which allows that the macabre within the ANC visits immense disaster on our already suffering population and millions of others elsewhere in our region and continent."

The death spiral that those within the ANC have embarked on continues to undermine South Africa's democracy and erode our faith...

