South Africa: Six Suspects Due to Appear in Court for Dealing and Possession of Drugs

28 June 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Six suspects, five foreign nationals and a local aged between 31 and 34 are due to appear before the Bethal Magistrates' court on Tuesday, 29 June 2021. This follows the arrests made by the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team Mpumalanga, Forensic Science Laboratory, Crime Intelligence, Tactical Response Team, Public Order Policing and SAPS Bethal during the clamp down operation which emanated from a major investigation by the Hawks and Crime Intelligence since June 2020 addressing drug challenges in Bethal.

It is alleged that in June 2020, information was received by the team about the suspects who are dealing in drugs around Secunda and Bethal. Intelligence driven information gathering was conducted and presented before court resulting in a warrant of arrest being issued. During the arrest, cash and drugs were confiscated for further investigation.

The Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Major General Zodwa Mokoena applauded the team and the public for working together in the fight against drugs abuse within the community. "Drugs usage through exchange of needles (so called Bluetooth) might become a super spreader of many diseases including the current pandemic crises because there is no observations and adherences to the current regulations to fight against the pandemic", said Maj Gen Mokoena. Major General Mokoena urged the public not to get tired in reporting crime which is happening around their neighbourhoods.

