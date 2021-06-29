South Africa: ConCourt Finds Jacob Zuma Guilty of 'Unprecedented' Contempt, Seals Sanction With 15-Month Jail Sentence

analysis

Zuma must hand himself over to the police station for an escort to a correctional facility in five days or the minister of police or police commissioner must ensure he is escorted to a jail three days thereafter if he does not.

Judge Sisi Khampepe delivered a thunderous indictment of former president Jacob Zuma's contempt of court on behalf of a Constitutional Court majority as she sentenced him to 15 months' imprisonment on Tuesday, 29 June.

Zuma has five days to present himself to a police station in Nkandla or the Johannesburg Central Police Station for transfer to a correctional facility to start his sentence. If he does not do so, then she has ordered that Police Minister Bheki Cele or National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole to take all steps to ensure he is delivered to a correctional centre.

Zuma was also ordered to pay the costs of two legal counsel of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, which brought the contempt charges in March.

"It is the lofty and lonely work of the judiciary to uphold the Constitution at any and all cost," said Khampepe as she delivered a blistering judgment for seven...