Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu Arrested Abroad, Flown to Abuja

Katrin Gänsler/Deutsche Welle
Nnamdi Kanu.
29 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Daily Trust

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been arrested.

Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of Federation, announced this at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

Details of his arrest are still sketchy but the Federal Government was said to have worked with Interpol.

The IPOB leader had fled the country after a Federal High Court in Abuja granted him bail in 2017.

Kanu is facing charges bordering on treasonable felony.

Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court in Abuja, who granted Kanu bail on health grounds, had barred the IPOB leader from granting press interview while on bail.

The judge also gave a stern warning to the defendant not to participate in any rally or be found in a crowd of more than 10 persons in the course of the bail.

But Kanu flouted all the bail conditions and eventually fled abroad, from where he incited his followers.

While abroad, IPOB floated the Eastern Security Network (ESN), which the police blamed for the violence upsurge in the South East.

But while the group denied responsibility, Kanu cheered the attackers on, especially through social media.

