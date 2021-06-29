Namibia Is Facing Covid-19's 'Perfect Storm'

analysis

Just about everyone I know is sick. So many friends and colleagues and comrades have died. I am frankly just overwhelmed and too scared to open Facebook in the morning to learn who else has died.

During the past seven days Namibia has experienced the highest level of new infections (11,541) and deaths (239) since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. These numbers may seem small compared with the rising figures in Gauteng, but in a country with a population of only 2.5 million (compared with Gauteng's 15.5 million) these numbers are devastating.

On 26 June, 56% of people tested in the past 24 hours tested positive for Covid.

Both state and private hospitals are full to capacity. There are just no beds to be had even if you have the privilege of being a member of a private medical aid scheme. There just are no beds.

Ambulance services are warning potential clients they have reached the point where ambulances cannot pick patients up at home and take them to a hospital as they are obliged to check if hospitals are receiving patients, even non-Covid emergencies, and in most cases they are not. Hospitals are...