Namibia Is Facing Covid-19's 'Perfect Storm'

29 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Michaela Clayton

Just about everyone I know is sick. So many friends and colleagues and comrades have died. I am frankly just overwhelmed and too scared to open Facebook in the morning to learn who else has died.

During the past seven days Namibia has experienced the highest level of new infections (11,541) and deaths (239) since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. These numbers may seem small compared with the rising figures in Gauteng, but in a country with a population of only 2.5 million (compared with Gauteng's 15.5 million) these numbers are devastating.

On 26 June, 56% of people tested in the past 24 hours tested positive for Covid.

Both state and private hospitals are full to capacity. There are just no beds to be had even if you have the privilege of being a member of a private medical aid scheme. There just are no beds.

Ambulance services are warning potential clients they have reached the point where ambulances cannot pick patients up at home and take them to a hospital as they are obliged to check if hospitals are receiving patients, even non-Covid emergencies, and in most cases they are not. Hospitals are...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As Protests Grow, Swazis Ask 'Where is the King?'
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia Hopes Berbera Port Will Reduce Dependence On Djibouti
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X