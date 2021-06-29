South Africa: Why Can't We Live Together? the Conflict Between Suburbanites and the Homeless in a Johannesburg Park

29 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mark Heywood

The creation of a R3-million fence around Alberts Farm Conservancy in Johannesburg has scarred relationships among the homeless people who inhabit the park and those more privileged who visit it. Homeless people say the fence will affect their livelihoods while others claim it is not targeted at exclusion, but in fact necessary to protect the park's natural, valuable assets. What could help is facilitated dialogue.

Recently the Alberts Farm Conservancy, a beautiful biodiverse park in Johannesburg's western suburbs, had a large metal fence erected for three kilometres around its perimeter. The fence, which cost over R3-million, has been welcomed by some and abhorred by others. Daily Maverick tried to understand both sides and see if there is any common ground.

It's Sunday morning. Almost midwinter. The sky is bright and blue and cold. The sun casts that winter glow that makes the long grasses light up and shine. Small birds chirp furiously and busy themselves with who knows what. In the distance is the sound of church bells. A kitten -- strategically placed in the sun -- stretches.

It's idyllic

Joanna* (not her real name) is still in bed. The plastic...

