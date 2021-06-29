Namibia: Kandenge Still Aims to Thrill in 'The Game'

SCREENWRITER and director Jenny Kandenge takes her licence to thrill from the stage to the screen in 'The Game' (2020).

Having flourished in the genre in plays such as 'Ominous' (2016) and 'Sisters' (2018), Kandenge is the last but not the least of last year's Goethe Stage short film funding recipients.

An ostensible blend of 'Saw' and 'Black Mirror', 'The Game' was almost entirely shot in a storeroom at the Brewers Market last year. This claustrophobic setting provides the backdrop for a story in which four strangers wake up in a room growing hotter by the hour with no idea how they got there.

"The only thing in the room is a gun and a piece of paper saying only three can leave and one must die," says the award-winning theatre maker of her first stab at bringing a genre she loves to the screen.

"Everyone has something to lose and no one wants to die. As the temperature rises, so does tension in the group. In this game, nothing is as it seems. Everyone is under suspicion and trust is out of the question."

Starring Girley Jazama, Bret Kamwi, Roya Diehl, Edo Lutete and Bica Martin, 'The Game' is a tense short that bets on its solid cast even when the dialogue does tend to descend into the generic and the characters are thinly drawn.

While there is suitable contrast between the male characters (though nobody is who they seem to be), the women are too alike in their seeming snivelling and a little more distinction and less damsel in distress would have gone a long way.

A level of redemption comes in the film's final act in which Kandenge turns what we know on its head. Ambitious yet reminiscent of a couple of things you've seen before, Kandenge lands her short with confidence, skill and a chilling glimpse of the future amidst a diabolical digital world.

"I think the best twists are the ones you don't see coming, when you believe you know everything as an audience member and then later it's revealed that you were being fooled as well," says Kandenge who is inspired by the likes of David Fincher, James Wan, M. Night Shyamalan and Jordan Peele.

Reflecting on her love of the thriller genre, Kandenge chalks it up to a fascination with motive.

"A lot of my stories start with the characters. What inspires me is trying to understand why people do the things they do," she says.

"I've always been drawn to thriller because it scares me as well. I really can't explain it but it's the one genre which is the most fun and interesting for me to work on."

Though it's her first storytelling love, Kandenge is currently working on something a little different and encourages local filmmakers and audiences to continue in their exploration and appreciation of diverse genres.

"I hope that people will be more open to genres like thriller. Not only can stories like this take place abroad but also here," says Kandenge who plans to enter the film into a selection of film festivals.

"I also hope that people can appreciate that it's different yet not so farfetched."