Gambia: Let's See and Treat Albinos With Equality!

In many sub-Saharan African countries the plight of albinos leaves much to be desired. This group of people continues to face systematic attacks and discrimination based on certain myths and superstitious believes.

It will be difficult to estimate the exact number of individuals with albinism, especially children, who have been the victims of brutal attacks and murder in the name of witchcraft, superstition, and wealth.

It is in the news that the Association of The Gambia Albinos (AGA) recently commemorated the International Albinism Day.

It was in December 2014, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution that June 13th every year to be recognised for Person with Albinism.

This day is set aside to discuss the fundamental rights, issues, challenges and to speak against discrimination with Person with Albinism.

Gibairu Janneh, president of the Association of The Gambia Albinos renewed call for an end to the widely held misconceptions held in many communities regarding stigma and discrimination associated with Persons with Albinism.

It is disheartening to state that some of these people experience inhuman treatment even in our communities just because of their body colour.

This has even led to the killings of Albinos for spiritual purposes in many parts of Africa.

We must always bear in mind that as children of Adam and Eve, we are all created equally. Certainly, we may have certain qualities as human, but that should be a room to stigmatize or discriminate others.

Meanwhile, the stigma and atrocities affecting the albino communities to some large extent may be attributed to lack of education about albinism and ignorance. However, there is need for more sensitisation on the plight of albinos in the country.

It is sad to note that even in some schools, persons with albinism are not given the required tools to participate in the learning process. This is indeed alarming and discriminatory in the strongest term.

The Gambia is well known for its peaceful harmonious co-existence. Let's continue to manifest that spirit of brotherhood, as a nation of believers.

Always remember that a change in skin tone doesn't change the individual. Get to know them for their identity and not for what they look like.

