Gambia and As Roma Midfielder Ebrima Darboe Visits Gff Prexy

Gambia and AS Roma midfielder Ebrima Darboe over the weekend paid a courtesy call on the President of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Lamin Kaba Bajo at Football House in Kanifing.

The Bakoteh-born youngster, who arrived in Italy through the Mediterranean, was accompanied to Football House by his agent.

Darboe made his debut for The Gambia against Niger in an international friendly match played on 5 June 2021 in Turkey.

He was instrumental for AS Roma in the 2020-2021 Serie A season.

Source: GFF

