Gambia: Gamtel to Rub Shoulders With Banjul Utd in 1st Division League Today

29 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Gamtel will rub shoulders with Banjul United in their rescheduled fixture of the on-going Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League today, Tuesday at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field at Yundum at 4.30 p.m.

The Telecommunication giants and the Banjul based-team are both vying for survival in the country's elite league.

Both sides will affray to thump each other to avoid relegation to the second division league.

Meanwhile, Gamtel and Banjul United are both with 20 points after twenty league matches.

