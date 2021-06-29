Rwanda: Parliament - Gatete Appearance Postponed

29 June 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Michel Nkurunziza

Parliament Tuesday afternoon granted the Prime Minister's last-minute request to postpone the appearance of Infrastructure minister Amb. Claver Gatete for questioning over mismanagement issues in two key government agencies.

Gatete was set to appear before a virtual plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies today, June 29, to respond to concerns related to the performance of water and electric utilities.

The two agencies, Water and Sanitation Corporation (WASAC) and Rwanda Energy Group (REG), are under Gatete's docket.

Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente was Tuesday afternoon set to announce a new raft of national coronavirus measures at a news conference. Ngirente chairs the national Covid-19 taskforce set up early last year in response to the virus outbreak.

"Based on the request of the Prime Minister, the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies has deferred the appearance of the Minister for Infrastructure who was due to provide a verbal explanation on longstanding issues in WASAC and REG," the Lower House posted on its Twitter account.

No new date has been announced for the minister's appearance.

MPs say WASAC and REG have continuously been characterised by issues pertaining to mismanagement and operations, with concerns around idle assets recorded over several years among major issues.

According to the media office at the Chamber of Deputies, Gatete was expected to respond to the concerns during a virtual plenary sitting.

In November last year lawmakers singled out WASAC for what some referred to as abysmal performance over the previous five financial years (from 2014/15-2018/19), which earned it a disclaimer audit opinion from the Office of the Auditor General of State Finances.

A disclaimer of opinion is issued when an auditor is unable to complete the audit report due to the absence of financial records or insufficient cooperation from management of the concerned body.

At the Rwanda Energy Group (REG), parliamentarians expressed concerns over public asset mismanagement cases, which made it impossible for the parastatal to be audited for the fiscal year 2017/2018 and 2018/2019.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow NkurunzizaMiche

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As Protests Grow, Swazis Ask 'Where is the King?'
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia Hopes Berbera Port Will Reduce Dependence On Djibouti
Ethiopia Calls Ceasefire in Tigray as Miltants Return

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X