Rwanda: Basketball - Uganda Withdraws From Afrobasket Qualifiers

The Uganda national women's basketball team has withdrawn from this year's Women's African Basketball Championship qualifiers (Zone V), which is slated from July 12-17 in Kigali.

The Federation of Uganda Basketball Association (FUBA) confirmed this on Monday citing lack of funds.

In a statement released by FUBA President, Nasser Sserunjogi, the Federation failed to get funds from the Government to facilitate the team at the continental showpiece.

Two weeks from now, Rwanda is expected to host the women Afrobasket qualifiers.

"The Federation of Uganda Basketball Associations- FUBA has unfortunately made a difficult and painful decision to withdraw its participation from the Afrobasket Qualifiers (Women)," the statement reads.

"This decision has been reached after failing to get the much-needed financial support from the Government," Sserunjogi noted.

FUBA had asked for about $ 60,000 to facilitate the team at the zonal qualifiers.

