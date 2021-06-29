Ethiopia: Comment By UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet On the Killing of Humanitarian Workers in Tigray, Ethiopia

Abraham Belay, chief executive of the Interim Administration of Tigray, which was appointed by the Ethiopian government to govern the province in place of the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front.

press release

"I am outraged at the brutal murder of three Médecins Sans Frontiers (MSF) humanitarian workers in Tigray, Ethiopia. Humanitarian and human rights workers are civilians and as such can never be targeted. Parties to the conflict must fully respect international human rights and humanitarian law.

These shocking killings come as we continue to receive reports of ongoing serious violations of international humanitarian law and gross human rights violations and abuses in Tigray.

There needs to be a timely, transparent, thorough investigation into the killing of our humanitarian colleagues and all reports of violations, and perpetrators must be held accountable."