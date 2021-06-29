Nigeria: Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Re-Arrested, Returned to Nigeria - Malami

Mr Kanu and his co-defendant are facing treasonable felony charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has been re-arrested and brought back to Nigeria to face his trial, Nigeria's Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has said.

At a joint press briefing on Tuesday with the State Security Service (SSS) in Abuja, Mr Malami disclosed that international collaborative efforts with security agencies led to Mr Kanu's arrest and repatriation to Nigeria.

Mr Kanu fled the country in September 2017 after an invasion of his home by the military in Afara-Ukwu, near Umuahia, Abia State.

The Nigerian government obtained a court order on September 20, 2017, to designate IPOB a terrorist group and to proscribe it.

How Kanu was rearrested

Mr Malami said Mr Kanu, 53, was arrested on Sunday, through "collaborative efforts of Nigerian intelligence and Security Services."

He did not give details about where he was arrested.

He stated, "Self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed secessionist Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has been intercepted through the collaborative efforts of Nigerian intelligence and Security Services.

"He has been brought back to Nigeria, in order to continue facing trial after disappearing, while on bail regarding 11 count charge against him.

"Recent steps taken by the Federal Government saw to the interception of the fugitive Kanu on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

"Nwannekaenyi Nnamdi Ngozichukwu Okwu-Kanu, born September 25, 1967 at Afara-Ukwu, Abia State, Nigeria, is a holder of Nigerian Passport No A05136827, first issued October 17, 2013, at FESTAC, Lagos,

"It is recalled that Kanu was arrested on October 14, 2015 on 11-count charge bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms and improper importation of goods, among others."

Mr Malami recalled a judge at the Federal High Court, Abuja, had on March 28, 2019, revoked Mr Kanu's bail that was granted him on health grounds and issued a bench warrant for his arrest on the same date.

The judge, Binta Nyako, revoked Mr Kanu's bail over his failure to appear in court for hearing,

"He has, upon jumping bail, been accused of engaging in subversive activities that include inciting violence through television, radio and online broadcasts against the Nigerian state and institutions.," he added.

The minister also said "Kanu was also accused of instigating violence especially in Southeastern Nigeria that resulted in the loss of lives and property of civilians, military, para-military, police forces and destruction of civil institutions and symbols of authorities."