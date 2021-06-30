Ethiopia: Ceasefire in Ethiopia's Tigray Region

Ethiopian News Agency
Abraham Belay, chief executive of the Interim Administration of Tigray, which was appointed by the Ethiopian government to govern the province in place of the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front.
29 June 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

The Government of Ethiopia's announcement yesterday of a unilateral ceasefire in the Tigray region could be a positive step if it results in changes on the ground to end the conflict, stop the atrocities, and allow unhindered humanitarian assistance. We are closely monitoring developments. We call on all parties to commit to an immediate, indefinite, negotiated ceasefire, so as to end the violence, restore stability to Tigray, and create a context for an inclusive dialogue that preserves the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Ethiopian state.

We urge all parties to adhere strictly to international humanitarian law and commit to unhindered humanitarian access and independent mechanisms for accountability for human rights violations and abuses. We continue to call for the immediate, verifiable withdrawal of all Eritrean forces from Ethiopian territory, a necessary step for an effective, sustainable ceasefire and in accordance with the Ethiopian government's March commitment to do so.

Our paramount priority is addressing the dire humanitarian situation. The United States stands ready to work with the Ethiopian government, Tigrayan authorities, the United Nations, and other international partners to expedite the delivery of life-saving food assistance, including to the estimated 900,000 people likely already experiencing famine conditions. In this regard, we urge the Ethiopian authorities to immediately restore telecommunication services in Tigray and permit unhindered freedom of movement for and ensure the safety and security of humanitarian organization personnel.

Read the original article on State Department.

More on This
Ethiopia Calls Ceasefire in Tigray as Miltants Take Capital
Dozens Killed in Blast in Market in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
Ethiopia Calls On AU to Stop Commission of Inquiry On Abuses
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: State Department

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As Protests Grow, Swazi Govt Imposes Overnight Curfews
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
Ethiopia Calls Ceasefire in Tigray as Miltants Take Capital
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
Tanzania Makes Covid-19 Statistics Public After More Than a Year

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X