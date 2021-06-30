Rwanda: 'Brave and Hopeful' LGBT+ Rwandans Prepare for Their First Pride

29 June 2021
Thomson Reuters Foundation (London)
By Kim Harrisberg

LGBT+ Rwandans say they are often fired, evicted, labelled as satanic, or ostracised by family and friends if they come out, with violent threats forcing some to flee the country

With football and fashion, Rwanda's LGBT+ activists are planning their first Pride celebration after years of struggling to secure funding or a venue willing to host them in a country where they say coming out can lead to violence and rejection.

Navigating COVID-19 restrictions, LGBT+ activists are expecting 200 people to attend the event in the capital Kigali in late July, including government officials and media, and hear testimonies of the stigma LGBT+ people face on a daily basis.

"The significance of this event is that we are saying we are here, we need to be treated equally and included in society," Albert Nabonibo, coordinator for the local LGBT+ coalition Isange, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"We have the personal stories to share as proof of the discrimination we face," said Nabonibo, 36, an accountant and former gospel singer who came out as gay on television in 2019.

Rwanda is one of a handful of African nations not to criminalise gay sex, but same-sex marriage is banned and LGBT+ rights groups in the largely conservative Christian nation say homophobic attitudes are widespread.

LGBT+ Rwandans say they are often fired, evicted, labelled as satanic, or ostracised by family and friends if they come out, with violent threats forcing some to flee the country.

Victor Chikalogwe, director of People Against Suffering, Oppression and Poverty, which has helped more than a dozen Rwandan LGBT+ refugees in South Africa, described the decision to host a Rwandan Pride as "brave and hopeful". Pride marches are rare in Africa as they can "put targets on the backs of LGBT+ people" and lead to arrests, said Roche Kester, hate crimes manager for OUT, an LGBT+ rights group in South Africa, which has been hosting Pride parades since 1990.

The Rwandan Pride organisers plan to host a football match between LGBT+ Rwandans and the media to help them get to know each other, as well as cocktails and a fashion show.

Read the original article on Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Copyright © 2021 Thomson Reuters Foundation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

