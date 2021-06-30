Nigeria: Lagos #EndSARS Panel - No Blood At Lekki Tollgate After Shooting - Lagos Govt Official

Nengi Nelson/Unsplash
Young people assemble at the Lekki Toll gate in Lagos Nigeria.
29 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ifeoluwa Adediran

The official said when Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos, and his entourage visited the Lekki toll plaza between 12:30 and 1:30 midnight - few hours after the shooting, they did not spot any bloodstains on the ground.

The Lagos State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, has said there were no bloodstains at the scene of the October 20, 2020, Lekki shooting incident when the state governor visited.

Mr Muri-Okunola said this on Tuesday during his cross-examination at the Lagos Judicial Panel.

The official said when Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his entourage - which included himself - visited the Lekki toll plaza between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. - few hours after the shooting, they did not see any bloodstains on the ground.

The Head of Service was earlier summoned by the panel to give evidence for the state on the controversial shooting of protesters by soldiers on the night of October 20, 2020.

At his first appearance before the panel last Tuesday, Mr Muri-Okunola said injuries recorded in the aftermath of the Lekki shooting were predominantly fractures, machete wounds, and minor cuts.

"At the time we were there, most of the injuries were all in the nature of cuts, bruises from machetes' wounds, and stampede. Nobody at the hospitals said they were shot at," he said.

No blood at the gate

Mr Muri-Okunola was cross-examined on Tuesday by counsels to the #EndSARS protesters, Olumide Fusika and Adeshina Ogunlana.

Mr Fusika took on the Lagos State official on his last testimony, saying it contradicts what doctors from Reddington and other hospitals that treated victims of the shooting told the panel.

Mr Fusika, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said the video clip presented by the Head of Service during his last testimony was edited.

Although the counsel representing the state government, Abiodun Owonikoko, raised an objection to the line of question, the panel allowed the question.

Responding to the question, Mr Muri-Okunola was the video clip presented was the way it was "because cameras were not admitted at a point during the hospital visit."

He added that the government only tendered the "relevant portion of the clip."

Amidst the numerous questions thrown at him by counsels to #EndSARS protesters, Mr Muri-Okunola insisted that at the time the governor visited the hospital, they were informed that there were no persons with gunshot injuries.

Mr Fusika presented records from the hospitals that treated victims of gunshot injuries, asking the Head of Service to react to them.

"Either the hospital misled the governor or the governor misunderstood.

"We were informed by Reddington, Lekki, that the patients were not shot," Mr Muri-Okunola said.

Following a series of questions to which Mr Muri-Okunola maintained the same position to, Doris Okuwobi, the chairperson of the panel adjourned the matter till July 3.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As Protests Grow, Swazi Govt Imposes Overnight Curfews
Ethiopia Calls Ceasefire in Tigray as Militants Take Capital
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania Makes Covid-19 Statistics Public After More Than a Year
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X