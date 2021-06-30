Malawi: 8 Flames' Players Test Positive for Covid-19 Ahead of Rsa Cosafa Cup Trip

29 June 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Catastrophe has hit the Malawi National Football team the hardest as the ravaging global Covid-19 pandemic has invaded the camp ahead of their Sunday trip to South Africa for Cosafa Cup to be staged in Pretoria.

Eight players and second assistant coach, Bob Mpinganjira, have tested positive for Covid-19.

The players, who have tested positive include Silver Strikers trio of Brightone Munthali, Chikondi Kamanga and Stain Dave.

Nyasa Big Bullets right back, Gomezgani Chirwa has also tested Covid-19 positive.

Others include Mighty Wanderers duo, Yamikani Chester and Peter Cholopi plus Anthony Mfune for Karonga United.

Gaddie Chirwa from Blue Eagles has also tested positive.

Meanwhile, preparations for the tournament are progressing at the Mpira Stadium in Blantyre.

FAM president Walter Nyamilandu said Tuesday in an interview that it is devastating to have eight players in the team not travelling for the Cosafa games.

Said Nyamilandu: "It is a tragic situation, but we have to do what we must and everyone is ready for the challenge.

"In the meantime we are trying to focus on both mental and physical agility. Everyone in the team is working hard for the games."

Nyamilandu said that he has all the hope that players who have tested positive for Covid-19 will overcome the hurdle and be able to be back in the team.

"We wish all the players who have tested positive to Covid well and looking forward to having them back in the team as soon as possible."

Flames Coach Meck Mwase in a separate interview said: "It is a difficult situation but we we are ready and equal to the task and we will give our best."

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As Protests Grow, Swazi Govt Imposes Overnight Curfews
Ethiopia Calls Ceasefire in Tigray as Miltants Take Capital
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
Tanzania Makes Covid-19 Statistics Public After More Than a Year

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X