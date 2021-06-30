Congo-Kinshasa: The Democratic Republic of the Congo National Day

document

On behalf of the United States, I extend my best wishes and congratulations to the people and the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on the 61st anniversary of your independence.

On this historic day, we reiterate our commitment to further strengthening of the ties between our countries. Our U.S.-DRC Privileged Partnership for Peace and Prosperity, which now also includes preservation of the environment, reflects our shared commitment to improving the lives of our citizens. We welcome efforts by President Tshisekedi and the new Congolese government to implement reforms that reflect the will of the Congolese people, including preparations for free and fair elections in 2023. We also salute President Tshisekedi's leadership as Chairperson of the African Union.

The DRC can count on the United States to support Congolese efforts to strengthen democratic institutions, combat corruption, promote human rights and free expression, as well as to end the violence that has led to far too much suffering in Eastern DRC.

We look forward to continuing our support for the DRC's positive path and a brighter future for all Congolese people.