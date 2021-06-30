Rwanda: Volleyball - Venue and Dates for Liberation Tournament Confirmed

Rwanda volleyball federation (FRVB) have announced dates for the first edition of the Liberation volleyball tournament.

The three-day event will run from July 2 to 4 at Kigali Arena.

The first edition will attract three categories, the men's professional category, women's professional fray and a veteran's competition for men.

Jean de Dieu Bagirishya, the second vice president of the Rwanda volleyball federation, told Times Sport that the tournament was going to be held for the first time with the participation of teams playing in the first division.

"We are confident that this tournament will be as successful like the Genocide Memorial Volleyball Tournament which we organised last week in conformity with Covid-19 epidemic prevention guidelines," Bagirishya said.

Meanwhile, last Sunday Gisagara volleyball club won the Genocide Memorial Volleyball Tournament title in the men's category while Rwanda Revenue Authority won the title in the women's fray.

