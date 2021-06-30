Malawi: National Boxing Championship Slated for August 30

The Malawi Boxing Association (MABA) has organised a National Championship bonanza on 30th August 2021 in Lilongwe where it will identify boxers who will represent the country at international tournaments.

MABA vice president Francis Kadzakalowa said in an interview with Nyasa Times that the tournament will feature winners from the regional championships to identify national champions in all categories, who will be representing the country in international tournaments.

"In the past few years, MABA was unable to stage tournaments due to restrictions in public gatherings as a preventive measure against the spread of Covid-19.

"Following the government's move to ease restrictions on public gatherings, including sports, MABA has, therefore, seen it wise to revive the tournaments both at regional and national level," said Kadzakalowa.

He said the national event will be part of preparations for the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Youth Games scheduled for Maseru, Lesotho in December 2021.

"Malawi will host the 2022 Region 5 Games; hence, the need for strong preparations so that as a host nation, our boxers should do well," said Kadzakalowa.

He said other upcoming competitions include the AIBA Women's World Championships 2021 slated for October and AIBA Men's World Boxing Championships on 26 October to 6 November 2021 in Serbia.

Kadzakalowa explained that in the past years, Malawi has been failing to participate in international tournaments due to lack of funding which has taken a toll on MABA.

"The budget for the national championship event is K5 million which caters for prizes, accommodation and transport for the boxers and their coaches.

"MABA is, therefore, appealing to the corporate world and well-wishers to come on board and assist towards the cause be it financially or materially to make the event a success. It is in the same spirit that we are hopeful that the corporate world and well-wishers will partner MABA in this noble cause to develop the sport," said Kadzakalowa.