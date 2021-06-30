Tanzania: Govt to Amend Cooperative Act

THE government has initiated the process of amending the Cooperatives Act of 2013 to eliminate shortcomings that impede the growth of cooperative entities in the country. Minister for Agriculture, Prof Adolf Mkenda made the remarks on Monday when opening the 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Kilimanjaro Native Cooperative Union (KNCU 1984 Limited), held in Moshi, Kilimanjaro region.

"The government through its relevant authorities is in the process of amending the Cooperative Act of 2013; may I take this opportunity to ask the Registrar of Cooperatives to ensure that the draft concerning the process reaches all cooperatives organisations so that they can comment on how best to improve the cooperative law," said Prof.

Mkenda. He also urged the cooperative stakeholders to review the law and provide feed-backs that would enable to improve the cooperative law and make it more productive as far as the cooperative movements in the country were concerned.

In addition, Minister Mkenda has expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of some cooperative entities a move which he said was a hindrance to improving the national economy through the sector.

"A recent audit report released by the Co-operative Audit and Supervision Corporation (COASCO) show that out of the 43 cooperatives entities audited by the audit institution 12 of them received unsatisfactory certificates; this isn't good for the health of the cooperative movement in the country. "May I take this opportunity to urge all the members of the cooperative unions and societies to make sure that they elect into office competent leaders who could supervise well the cooperative entities", he advised.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking at the conference, the Registrar of Cooperatives, Dr Benson Ndiege, said that the office of the Registrar of Cooperatives was monitoring closely the cooperative entities in the county to make sure the sector continues to be strong.

"This is why the KNCU (1984) Limited, General Election was adjourned; the aim here is to allow its members to take time and prepare well for the election, a move which will enable them to elect competent leaders. "One of the challenges facing co-operatives entities in the country and which happens to the biggest so far is the lack of good governance concept among some of those entrusted to lead and manage the cooperatives", he noted.

In his presentation during the KNCU (1984) AGM, the Chairman of the Kahama Cooperative Union (KCU), Mr Emanuel Cherehani, said that for the cooperatives to prosper, leaders elected to lead the cooperative entities must be honest, have good ethics while at the same time be creative