Kenya: Patel Mansukh, Owner of Killer Solai Dam, Dies of Heart Attack

Mr Patel Mansukh Shantilal, the owner of Patel Dam in Solai, Nakuru County, which burst in 2018 killing at least 48 people, has died at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi.

His farm manager, Vinoj Kumar, confirmed Tuesday morning that Mr Mansukh succumbed to cardiac arrest on Monday.

"We are still mourning the death of Mr Mansukh who died on Monday. He suffered cardiac arrest before he was rushed to the hospital," said Mr Kumar

Solai Location Chief Charles Kiragu also confirmed that Mr Mansukh died after a short illness.

Mr Kiragu mourned Mr Mansukh, saying that the Solai community has lost a man who was a Key pillar in the society.

Generous

According to the chief, the community will remember Mr Patel for his generosity and immense contribution to the economy of the area.

"Our condolences go to the family of Mr Mansukh who was among the few people whom the community depended on. We shall forever remember his generosity to the community," said Mr Kiragu.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, in his condolence message, described Mr Mansukh as a respected farmer, industrialist and a philanthropist.

Mr Kinyanjui said Mr Mansukh was a man who had an admirable work ethic and who successfully ran a farm that employed over 1,500 locals.

"He was a man of immense ability and a rare gift of genuine concern for the community he lived in. He touched the community in a very personal way," said Mr Kinyanjui.

Dam tragedy

Mr Mansukh, the chairman of the Solai Group of Companies, shot to the limelight in 2018 after the Solai dam tragedy. One of his dams burst its banks and water flowed downstream, leaving behind a trail of disaster.

During the tragedy that occurred on May 9, 2018 the raging Patel Dam waters swept across three villages of Solai, Nyakinywa and Energy killing 48 people and displacing over 300 people.

The aftermath of the tragedy saw his son, Perry Mansukh Kasangara, and farm manager Kumar charged alongside seven other people with manslaughter.

Locals also filed a number of suits seeking compensation and restoration of the environment.