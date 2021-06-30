Kenya: Wealth of President, Top State Officers to Be Made Public

The wealth of top State officials -- including the President and his deputy -- will be made public if MPs accept a fresh bid to change the law on lifestyle audits.

The Lifestyle Audit Bill, 2021 is seeking to remove restrictions on Kenyans seeking to access information on income, assets and liabilities of persons holding public office as part of efforts to fight corruption.

This is the second attempt to remove the restrictive clause that denies the public access to the information on the riches of State officers after a similar Bill was time-barred.

The proposed law requires that the self-declared wealth declaration forms be made easily available to the public through a website or in an unrestricted database hosted by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

"The contents of a declaration or clarification (on income, assets and liabilities) under this Act shall be accessible to the public," says the Bill.

Of particular interest will be the wealth of the President and his entire Cabinet, MPs and Senators, top county officials, executives of State-owned firms and other senior civil servants whose role in the theft of billions of shillings in taxpayer money has been flagged in audit reports.

