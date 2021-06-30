Kenya: Calls for Justice After Watchman Killed in Embu Bar Robbery

29 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By George Munene

A night guard was hacked to death Monday night when armed gangsters raided a bar in Embu town.

The gangsters struck Florida Bar at around 3am, severely wounded watchman Ephantus Muthee, leaving him for dead, before stealing beer worth thousands of shillings and fleeing on foot.

Bar attendants narrated how they arrived in the morning, only to find the guard lying in a pool of blood.

Bar owner Margaret Gikundi said she was at home when she received information that her bar had been raided and the watchman killed.

"I rushed to the scene and was shocked to find my guard lying dead and crates of beer missing," she said, noting this was the fourth attack on the bar in two years.

She called on the police to ensure the gangsters don't go unpunished.

"Gangsters killed my watchman and stole my property. The raiders committed a very serious crime and they should not be spared," she said.

Police took the body to Embu County Referral Hospital mortuary.

Muthee's family said news of the attack was shocking as he had worked as a guard for a long time.

"Those responsible for the death of our father should be pursued and brought to book," said Harrison Kariuki.

Residents complained of rising insecurity in the town and accused police of doing nothing to tame criminals on the loose.

"Several cases of robberies have been reported in the town. We are living in fear," John Mukundi said.

Embu West police boss Nick Kipkorir called for patience as police investigate the incident. He assured them that police will not rest until the culprits are arrested and prosecuted.

