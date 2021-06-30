Kenya: Plans for World Under-20 Trials in Top Gear

World Athletics Under-20 Championships Local Organising Committee and Athletics Kenya (AK) have partnered to host the national trials for the world junior event starting Thursday in Nairobi.

The World Under-20 chief executive officer Mike Rabar said that they want to use the national trials set for Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani as their second dry run ahead of the World Athletics Under-20 Championships due August 17 to 22 at the same venue.

The partnership was sealed between Rabar and AK director of youth and development Barnaba Korir Tuesday at AK headquarter in Riadha House.

Korir disclosed that 494 athletes and 200 officials will participate at the trials and all will go through Covid-19 tests before being accommodated at St Lukes Hotel (Roosters) and Sportsview Hotel, Nairobi respectively.

Rabar said that they will be out to seal the loopholes that emerged in accreditation, transport, protocol, health and safety at the first dry run during the Olympics trials held June 17 to 19 at Kasarani.

"The partnership presents a big opportunity for us to test the planning of the world under-20," said Rabar.

"AK will greatly help us considering that they have conducted pre-trials across the country," noted Rabar.

Rabar revealed that the Games' Village and open volunteer outsourcing policy have been done away with in consultation with World Athletics owing to Covid-19 protocol and regulations.

Rabar said that it will be easier to have teams in small bubbles at designated hotels during the world junior event than having them all at the Games Village at the Kenyatta University.

He explained that instead of making it open to Kenyans to apply as volunteers, they will engage institutions like the National Youth Service, Kenya Medical Training College and the University of Nairobi.

"Institutions are more organised hence having a bubble for them will be easier than involving the public that will be hard to put in a bubble," said Rabar, adding that so far 128 countries have confirmed participation to the world junior event.

"Covid-19 is here with us and that is why we want to monitor how it will be done right from when the teams are tested, accommodated and transported from their hotels to the competition venue at the junior trials," said Rabar.

Korir said that everything is in place to ensure all Covid-19 regulations are strictly adhered.

"We are happy the World Under-20 LOC has used two of our events as a dry run ahead of the junior event. This is our event and we must all pull together," said Korir.

He warned athletes of dire consequences if found guilty of age cheating, while also explaining the procedure for selection.

"This is a junior event so the first two across the line will be selected, there will be no wild cards. We shall be fielding athletes in 22 events plus the mixed relay," said Korir.

Korir said the athletes will have to produce documents like birth certificate, passports or baptism certificate before being allowed to compete at the trials.