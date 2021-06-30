Kenya: Twice Rejected, Nyamira Governor Finds Job for DG Nominee

Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo has appointed Dr James Gesami as a special programmes adviser after his bid to nominate him as deputy governor failed.

Dr Gesami's appointment was rejected by both the county assembly's appointments committee and MCAs in February, in addition to a group of residents who rushed to court to file a petition opposing his pick.

Mr Nyaribo's bid to resubmit the name of the former West Mugirango MP and ex-Health Assistant minister for fresh vetting and approval failed after a court in Nyamira blocked him from nominating anyone to that position.

The decision to name Dr Gesami as a special adviser will come as a big blow to the governor's opponents, who had deployed all possible means to ensure that he did not clinch the DG's job.

Dr Gesami was appointed on a contract for one year in job group 'S', a statement from the governor's office said.

"Mr Gesami will be the adviser in charge of special duties in the governor's office," it said.

Dr Gesami made an appearance at the Nyamira County offices on Monday.

Residents now reckon that a Nyaribo-Gesami ticket will be the gubernatorial team to beat in 2022.

In May this year, High Court Judge Esther Maina halted the vetting of Dr Gesami, who was supposed to appear before the appointments committee at the Nyamira County Assembly.

The petition by Patrick Atambo dealt a big blow to Governor Nyaribo, who was keen to have him fill the position.

To comply with the order, the Nyamira County Assembly, through its clerk, wrote to the Executive indicating that it could not proceed with the vetting until the matter is resolved.

Despite the existing orders, Dr Gesami presented himself for vetting but in a letter to him from assembly acting clerk Joshua Orangi, he was informed that the process could not go on.

"The scheduled approval hearing and vetting for your nomination as Deputy Governor of Nyamira County Government has hereby been put on hold until the court directs otherwise," the letter said.

The court order came shortly after the Orange Democratic Party (ODM) wrote a letter to the Nyamira governor approving the nomination of Dr Gesami.

"Pursuant to consultations within the top party leadership on constituting the Nyamira County executive, the party wishes to propose the nomination of Dr James Gesami for the position of deputy governor. We look forward to an expeditious conclusion of this matter," said the letter from ODM national chairman John Mbadi.

In April this year, ODM made its second attempt to have its choice considered, recommending Charles Rigoro.

This is in line with an existing understanding with Mr Nyaribo to have a 50-50 division of leadership between ODM and ANC.

"As communicated in our letter of January 20, 2021 signed by chairman John Mbadi, the party has recommended Mr Charles Rigoro for nomination to the position of DG," said a letter to Duke Masira, the majority leader in the assembly.

The letter, signed by ODM secretary-general Edwin Sifuna and also addressed to Mr Nyaribo and Speaker Moffat Teya said the "details of this understanding are well known by the parties and it is our expectation that the terms thereof be honoured".

"Kindly communicate this position to all members of the majority party and ensure the party's interests are secured," the letter added.

But Mr Nyaribo has often maintained that he will stick to his choice, insisting that Dr Gesami was his only choice and that he will not nominate any other person for the position.

He instead re-submitted Dr Gesami's name to the assembly for fresh vetting and approval.