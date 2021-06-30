Kenya: Contractors 'In Overdrive' Ahead of President Kenyatta's Kisumu Visit

Contractors working on mega national government projects in Kisumu County are rushing to complete them before President Uhuru Kenyatta's expected visit in August.

The projects were to be launched when the head of State visited earlier this month but most were incomplete.

The President, who said he would focus on big investments, was to launch the rehabilitated Nakuru-Kisumu railway line, the new passenger railway terminus, the Sh16 billion 308km Olkana-Lessos-Kisumu High Voltage Power transmission line by Ketraco, Mbita Causeway, the Sh599 million Uhuru Business Market, the Sh4.2 billion Lake Basin Mall and some roads.

The President did not take his maiden 216-kilometre trip on a train from Nakuru to Kisumu with his handshake partner ODM leader Raila Odinga as had earlier been planned as a section of it was not complete.

The trip would have signalled the official opening of the line for passenger and cargo transport.

During the trip, the President he would return in August to launch the Sh24 billion Koru-Soin dam, which is aimed at ending the perennial flooding of the Nyando Basin, as well as the railway line.

Residents complain

During his trip, accompanied by his Burundi counterpart Evariste Ndayishimiye and Mr Odinga, President Kenyatta launched numerous projects including the Kisumu Ship Yard, the Sh476 million marine school, MV Uhuru I, Sh2.2 billion Siaya Bondo water and sanitation project, Last Mile Connectivity that cost Sh277 million, Kodiaga Nyangweso Wagai Onyinyore Akala road worth Sh1. 4 billion and the Kisumu Africities Convention Centre at Mamboleo.

Two weeks ago, residents of Kisumu expressed concern over the government's commitment to complete the projects.

They said many contractors scaled down operations immediately after Mr Kenyatta and other dignitaries left after Madaraka Day celebrations.

The locals feel sidelined when it comes to development, and said project may be a matter of cleaning house before the visitor comes and going back to normal after he leaves.

Resident Victor Ayoki told the Nation that works that were going on in Kisumu just before Madaraka Day celebrations stalled immediately after the fete.

"I feel the developments were meant to excite visitors who were in town for a couple of days," said Mr Ayoki.

He urged the organisations and donors financing the projects to ensure they are completed.

Rush to complete

A spot check across the county of projects that are to be launched in August revealed that the urgency with which the contractors were working on the sites has increased.

At the Sh809 million Ahero interchange that has dragged for months, machines were seen in operation.

At the 4.5kilometre Sh2.8 billion Kisumu Boys roundabout-Mamboleo dual carriage road, machines roared, with the contractor trying to beat the August deadline.

The road is key to those travelling to Kakamega and Eldoret, as well as heavy trucks transporting building materials and sugar cane to the sugar factories in the region.

At the new Kenya Railways Corporation Kisumu terminus, works are almost complete.

According to the contractor, Mr Noah Ndemo, 80 per cent of the work is done and will have been completed by the end of July.

"There was a setback because of the rains in March but now, with the good weather, we have been moving quite fast."

The remaining parts are the station building, shops and hotels at the go-downs.

Deliver on time

Kisumu County Commissioner Josephine Ouko, who chairs the County Development Implementation Committee, denied claims that that operations had been scaled down.

Mrs Ouko said they would not allow contractors to be lethargic yet the President issued fresh deadlines that must be met before he returns to the lakeside county.

The administrator said the President's visit heightened the tempo for completion of projects and that they were working round-the-clock to deliver in record time.

"The projects are on course and contractors are on an overdrive. We have less than two months to complete them before the head of State comes. We cannot afford to be complacent," she said and urged residents to support government initiatives.

"We can't lose sight of the vision when it comes to development. Our eyes are on the ball. We will finish projects on time."