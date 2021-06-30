Kenya: Juniors Eye U-20 Places at Kasarani National Trials

Kosirai High School student Emmanuel Wanyonyi, who is eyeing a place in Kenya's World Under 20 team wants to emulate his role model world 800 metres record holder David Rudisha.

The Form One student, who is part of the Athletics Kenya (AK) Central Rift Region, is preparing for national trials for the global event that will be held on July 1-3 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

In an interview with Nation Sport at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, Wanyonyi said he is ready to make the team and win gold.

"My journey to become an 800m star has begun. I want to break the world record held by Rudisha. He has been my inspiration," said Wanyonyi who will also be participating in the 4x400m mixed relay team.

The athlete who is based at Kapchemoiywo Athletics Training Camp headed by former 800m champion Janeth Jepkosgei is confident of good results.

His training mate Sylvia Chelangat, a Form Three student at Lelu Secondary School in Kericho County is going for victory in the 400m and 200m races.

She has been doing her training between Kapsabet and Eldoret. She said: "My training has gone a notch higher. I will be participating in the 200m and 400m races and my target is to make the team and win a medal for my country," said Chelangat.

Another athlete on the team to watch is 1,500m specialist Winny Jemutai. She said: "The trials will be competitive. I want to make the national team."

The World Under 20 Championships will be held on August 17-22 at Kasarani.