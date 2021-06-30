South Africa: Three Debuts for Boks Against Georgia As Selections Affected By Covid-19 Protocols

29 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

The perils of Covid-19 and the impact on team selection was starkly underlined when Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber was unable to pick his preferred team to face Georgia at Loftus Versfeld on Friday.

The Springboks' first Test team selection in nearly 20 months was never going to be straightforward due to a certain pandemic. Coach Jacques Nienaber had settled on his squad last Saturday, but later the same day was forced to leave out World Cup winners Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi.

The pair were in close contact with three players who tested positive for Covid-19, and, although returning negative PCR results themselves, have been isolating as a precaution.

Prop Vincent Koch and wing Sbu Nkosi, who is a Sharks teammate of Am and Mapimpi, both tested positive for Covid-19 after routine PCR testing on Saturday morning. Those tests were a prerequisite for entering their Johannesburg biosecure environment where players will be subjected to three PCR tests a week.

Scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies also returned a positive result in the initial screening, but it was later found to be a false positive and he has been cleared to face the Georgians. He is on the bench with Cobus Reinach starting in...

