Malawi: Education Minister Nyalonje Thrown Out of Parliament

Minister of Education, Agnes Nyalonje, was sent out of the Malawi Parliament on Tuesday morning for not wearing a school uniform as all other female legislators had done.

All female Members of Parliament entered the August House wearing school uniforms as one way of commemorating the Day of the African Child. It was also one way of advocating for the girl child education.

It was quite fascinating to see female legislators like Susan Dossi, Fyness Mwangojwa and Minister Patricia Kaliati in school uniform. It was therefore surprising that the education minister did not seem to mind the solidarity portrayed by the female MPs towards a campaign of keeping girls in school.

First Deputy Speaker, Madalitso Kazombo, therefore invoked Standing Order 105 after noting that Nyalonje was in the chamber while putting on office wear. The minister complied with the order to match out of the August House.

The Day of the African Child has been celebrated on 16th June every year since 1991 when it was first initiated by the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), now African Union (AU).

The day has among other things been honouring kids who took part in the Soweto Uprising in South Africa in 1976.