Nigeria: Davido's Aide, Obama DMW, Is Dead

29 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Phillip Anjorin

He passed on in a Lagos hospital Wednesday evening.

Habeeb Uthman aka Obama DMW, an aide of Nigerian music star, Davido, has died after complaining of breathing difficulty, PREMIUM TIMES confirmed.

He died on Wednesday at Ever-care hospital in Lekki, Lagos, a few hours after driving himself to the hospital, where he was admitted for treatment.

He died despite getting attention from the doctors on duty.

One of the singers under the DMW record label, Peruzzi, took to his Instagram account to share pictures of a broken heart emoji.

He wrote, "Lord have mercy."

Also, his friend, Khloe Oluwabusayo Abiri, popularly known as 'Kokobykhloe' mourned his demise on her Instagram story.

She wrote, "My whole life just flashed In front of me. God this cannot be true"

Obama DMW will be buried on Thursday according to Muslim rites.

Obama DMW

He was born in the late 80s.

He hailed from Lagos State. Though he was a science student, he started managing upcoming artists in his institution of learning.

Until his death, Obama DMW was the founder and CEO of Obama Music Worldwide (OMW) record label.

This news comes barely six months after Davido lost his bodyguard of six years, Ogbeide Tijani Olamilekan (Teejay).

In 2017, Davido also lost two friends and team members, Tagbo and DJ Olu.

