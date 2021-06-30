Liberia: Nwabudike Begs for Justice

29 June 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By New Republic Liberia

Former Chairman of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) is pleading with Justices at the Liberian Supreme Court to Temple Mercy in their decision arising from his alleged legal citizenship saga.

According to Ndubusi Nwabudike, he had been a kind person and never been involved in any criminality or dubious act in and across the borders of Liberia.

Cllr. Nwabudike claimed he had never misled anyone as being said as such the Justices should exercise the authority of the Bench by delivering justice as they see it.

Nwabudike is currently on trial before the Supreme Court for allegedly taking advantage of the system to acquire Liscense to practice law in addition to his 'fake' Liberian citizenship.

His trouble started last year when he was nominated by President George Weah to chair the National Elections Commission (NEC) at which time he presented multiple entries on his Liberian citizenship to the Senate.

There were several issues of inconsistency in the dates of birth, marriage document and other documents.

Being concerned, the National Bar Association of Liberia took seize of the matter and launched an investigation which uncovered that Nwabudike did acquire his Liberian citizenship by dubious means as well as rub the system to be where he is.

The Bar than presented its investigative findings to the Supreme Court that is cloth with full authority to coordinate the conduct of lawyers and law actors in the country.

Key amongst these findings or recommendations presented before the honorable Supreme Court were to revoke Nwabudike's Liscense and have him disbanded from the legal practice in Liberia.

Based upon this, the high Court setup six men penal of judges to help the Court render decision in the matter, but three abstained due to what they called "conflict of interest".

Of the remaining three, two sided with the bar's decision to revoke Nwabudike Liscense and have him disbanded from the legal profession for act contrary to the practice while the other one had an descending opinion on the basis that Cllr. Nwabudike had no other career or country and disbanding him will cause more harm than good.

