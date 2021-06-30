Tanzania: Rukwa Set to Launch Investment Guide

29 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Peti Siyame in Sumbawanga

RUKWA is set to officially launch the Regional Investment Guide next month that intends to woo serious investors.

The remarks were made recently by the Rukwa Regional Commissioner Mr Joseph Mkirikiti at different occasions while addressing councillors special full council meetings held in Namanyere in Nkasi District and small town of Laela in Sumbawanga District Council. He described the impending launch of regional guide as historical occasion.

Mr Mkirikiti further explained that being the home of Kalambo waterfalls in Rukwa guarantees the best environment for investors from across the world. Kalambo which is not only known in Africa as the second deepest single-drop waterfalls, but also as cultural site rich in archaeological resources.

According to RC, the launching of the regional investment guide marks a great step on building the economy of the Southern Highland Zone Region of Rukwa by attracting more investors from the neighbouring Burundi, Zambia and Democratic Republic of Congolese (DRC).

"This is an important guide provided to investors, citizens, and business people with much needed information at hand on available investment opportunities in the region "Also it will help to open up the regional economic opportunities in various sectors such as minerals, fishing, tourism and agriculture" he stressed.

Rukwa is endowed with abundant natural resources which offer a wide range of investment opportunities including arable land for commercial agriculture as well as natural forests.

