Tanzania: Firm Vows to Promote Friendly Use of Fertiliser in District

29 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

YARA Tanzania Limited has reiterated its commitment to work with the government to ensure cotton growers increase production and productivity to raise income and foster cotton raw materials that will be used in local industries in the country.

Speaking during the Cotton Farmer's Field Day celebrations in Miguwa Ward, Nzega District in Tabora Region over the weekend, Yara Tanzania Commercial Manager, Philipo Mwakipesile, said the success would only be achieved if farmers would make full use of fertilizer and follow all the guidelines of the modern farming.

He said Yara in collaboration with the Tanzania Cotton Board (TCB) established 124 field classes in four regions of Simiyu, Mwanza, Tabora and Geita and its 12 districts for 2020/21 during the agricultural season so that cotton growers can learn in practice how best to adapt and use Yara fertilizer following handing over the company 31 bags of planting fertilizer and 31 bags of fertilizer for growth for all class farms.

"Yara is very happy to see that what has been done in collaboration with the TCB," Mr Mwakipesile said adding: "We hope that farmers have learned the need of using fertilizers to give the plant a balanced diet thus increasing cotton production in the area".

Speaking at the event, TCB Manager Western Zone, Jones Bwahama said the board plans to promote the cultivation of cotton crop by educating farmers on the importance of adhering to good agricultural practices by using fertilisers and pesticides properly and planting suitable positions, where it will enable farmers to harvest more than 1000 kg per acre.

Tabora Regional Agricultural Office representative, Modest Kaijage, said that the use of fertilisers is a stepping stone to farmer's success in the region as it will pave the way for more productivity to farmers across the country.

Miguwa Ward Executive Officer, Anjelina Nyanda, said the field classes' sets up by Yara in collaboration with the TCB in the ward have brought fruitfully results to them by promoting them to abandoning farming as usual agricultural and turned to modern productivity farming.

One of the farmers from Miguwa Ward, Mariam Mashala, said they got higher output than before thanks to education received of using fertilizer.

