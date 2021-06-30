Tanzania: Use Dift Fair Efficiently, TBs Tells Entrepreneurs

29 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

TANZANIA Bureau of Standard (TBS) has encouraged entrepreneurs to make efficient use of the 45th Dar es Salaam International Trade fair (DIFT) that commenced in Dar es Salaam on Monday.

According to the TBS Marketing Officer, Gladness Kaseka, the bureau will provide various services to entrepreneurs during the two weeks exhibitions organised by Tanzania Trade Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade) taking place at the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere grounds along Kilwa road.

Some of the services that will be offered by TBS are education on various services, quality assurance and goods certification, registration of business premises for food and cosmetics.

"During the trade fair, TBS will offer registration of business premises to be followed by inspections of food and cosmetic premises before being issued with the permit in one day," she said.

She added, "Visitors to the TBS pavilion will be provided with education on science of measurements and also on laboratory, procedures and cost of testing samples," Ms Kaseka mentioned the other services to be offered including the provision of education on how to purchase standards and important information on goods that are for exports to avoid impediments.

According to her, this years' international trade fair will be used as platform for the people to air their views on standards.

TBS will also inform the public on the new obligation implemented by the bureau on the registration of food and cosmetics that was formerly done by the Tanzania Food and Drugs Authority (TFDA).

The Finance Act No 8 of 2019 mandates TBS to manage registration of food, cosmetics, food and cosmetics godowns, cafes and hotels which was earlier carried out by the former TFDA.

The enforcement of the Act started in July 2019, hence compelled sellers, manufacturers of cosmetics to register their products and godowns.

TBS recently destroyed various cosmetics and food unfit for human confiscated during inspections carried out in different parts of Arusha and neighbouring regions between January and November 2020.

