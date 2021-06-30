Tanzania: Tpdc Set to Implement LNG Project By 2023

THE Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) is implementing the Liquefied Natural Gas - LNG project whose construction is expected to kick off in 2023, the House was informed on Monday.

Deputy Minister for Energy, Stephen Byabato said that TPDC had already spent 5.7bn/- to compensate people who had vacated their areas to pave the way for the implementation of the project.

According to Mr Byabato, the project cost is US Dollars 30.5 billion and it was expected to be completed in June 2028.

He was responding to a question posed by Special Seats Member of Parliament Shamsia Mtamba, who said there was no clear information from the government as to when the project would kick off.

"The government had a good plan for the natural gas in the country but until now there has been a dilemma over this robust investment, what is the government statement on this plan," she asked.

Responding, the Deputy Minister said the government through TPDC was continuing with investments in the natural gas sector by encouraging exploration, processing and development of the crucial sector.

"Until now, we have about 11 contracts for exploration and processing of natural gas and we are working with different companies in collaboration with TPDC," he said.

Mr Byabato said until now the natural gas that had been discovered was 57.54 trillion cubic feet and that part of this gas was used in production of electricity by 50 percent and that another gas was used in industries, vehicles and used at homes.