Tanzania: Adhere to Ethics, Respect - Samia Tells Media

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has appealed to the media to adhere to professional ethics and respect country's laws and traditional norms when carrying out their duties.

The President emphatically said despite existing media freedom, the country's media should also consider effects of their work on individual's dignity "If you work professionally by respecting others' dignity, not defaming people, we (government) will not suspend a media outlet," she made the assurance, while speaking to editors from different media house in Dar es Salaam, yesterday.

The President's meeting with editors was a continuation of her arrangements to meet with different social groups, since ascending to power, but also as part of activities to mark her 100 days in office.

Her remarks on the media operations was in response to concerns from editors that there were some media houses, still closed due to suspension imposed by the government.

That was in response to a concern raised by Tanzania Editors' Forum Chairman, Mr Deodatus Balile, that the government had issued directive to its institutions not to advertise with private media.

President Samia dismissed the claims, saying her government allows public institutions to advertise with any private media of their choice.

However, she advised the media to be proactive in searching for advertisements from advertisers, arguing that attracting more advertisement lies upon efforts by individual media.

He also advanced an idea of making the Government's Chief Spokesperson have independent department, unlike current arrangement, where the government chief spokesperson reports to the ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports.

She said the government would sit with media stakeholders to jointly discuss on how to go about it. On other hand, the President directed the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Innocent Bashungwa, and his Permanent Secretary to consider on the issue of having a system of training local journalists in building their capacity.