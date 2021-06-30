Tanzania: President Samia Slots Posts On Merit, Not Political Affiliation

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday reiterated that her government will appoint any Tanzanian based on merit and competence regardless of their political affiliations or age.

Speaking during her maiden press conference at State House in Dar es Salaam, President Samia said young people by definition of Tanzanian policy and law are those aged 15 - 35 years, but her appointees were Tanzanian youth not according to the definition of the policy.

"I have said it before that I would appoint any Tanzanian I see capable of working and has something to contribute in accordance with our national interest. As you have seen my recent appointments, it included individuals from other political parties, journalists as well as economist," she said President Samia was responding to a question from a journalist during her meeting with the media in Dar es Salaam, where one Abdallah Majura asked to know the criteria of various nominations, in which she said reached her list.

During her speech to elders based in Dar es Salaam on 7 May 2021, President Samia equally promised them several things including reviewing the universal pension for the elderly.

She also sought their support and promised to listen to them for the development of the country. But her statement on inclusive government was received with mixed feelings as she would possibly appoint even members of the opposition parties, in her resolve to make everyone contribute to the national development agenda.

She said when planning her team for the interest of economic development she would choose any Tanzanian based on merit and competence regardless of their political affiliations.

"The changes aim to build and not to demolish, and if the changes affect you or people close to you, understand they were done with good intention," she told them.

In the meeting, President Samia appealed to the media to adhere to professional ethics and respect country's laws and traditional norms when carrying out their duties.

The President emphatically said despite existing media freedom, the country's media should also consider effects of their work on individual's dignity "If you work professionally by respecting others' dignity, not defaming people, we (government) will not suspend a media outlet," she made the assurance, while speaking to editors from different media house in Dar es Salaam, yesterday.

The President's meeting with editors was a continuation of her arrangements to meet with different social groups, since ascending to power, but also as part of activities to mark her 100 days in office. Her remarks on the media operations was in response to concerns from editors that there were some media houses, still closed due to suspension imposed by the government.

That was in response to a concern raised by Tanzania Editors' Forum Chairman, Mr Deodatus Balile, that the government had issued directive to its institutions not to advertise with private media.

President Samia dismissed the claims, saying her government allows public institutions to advertise with any private media of their choice.