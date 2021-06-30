Tanzania: First Tanzanian Woman to Summit Mt Everest Invited to Parliament

29 June 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Bethsheba Wambura

Dar es Salaam — The first Tanzanian woman to reach the summit of the world's highest mountain - Everest, Rawan Dakik was invited to parliament as lawmakers continue with their 60th meeting of the third parliamentary session in Dodoma today on June 28, 2021.

Rawan was the only Tanzanian in the list of those who made to the World's highest peak.

Before climbing Mount Everest Rawan climbed Mount Kilimanjaro four times, Mount Aconcaqua in South America and Mount Elbrus in Europe.

Apart from Rawan the other 22 climbers who made it alongside Rawan were from USA, Sweden, Nepal, South Africa, Canada and Japan.

On March 20, 2021 she announced that she would be climbing Mountain Everest to support children living with Cancer.

"A few years ago if you'd ask me about climbing Everest, I would've probably told you that you're mad and I wouldn't plan on going that extreme. Here I am today, packing and getting ready for my departure tomorrow," said Rawan in an Instagram post.

She added: There was a lot of planning, training, organizing, a feel of mixed emotions, trip getting cancelled last year and a bunch of thoughts that can't be put into words.

