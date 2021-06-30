Namibia: Geingob Bids Farewell to Ex-Minister Konjore

29 June 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ellen Albertz

President Hage Geingob has paid tribute to former Cabinet member Willem Konjore as a person who served the country with dedication as a liberation icon, teacher and man of faith.

In remarks read at Konjore's funeral on Saturday, Geingob said as a leader Konjore did not allow his commitment to his faith to prevent him from actively engaging in the struggle against the colonial apartheid regime in Namibia.

Geingob recalled that Konjore's position as a teacher enabled him to clandestinely mobilise his community to support and join the struggle for liberation.

Konjore died on 10 June in a Windhoek hospital at the age of 75 years. He was accorded a state funeral by the head of state and was buried on Saturday at farm #Gabis outside Karasburg in the //Kharas region.

The president's speech was read on his behalf at the funeral by the minister of mines and energy, Tom Alweendo.

"Konjore both in person and actions is a man deserving great praise for commitment to the Republic of Namibia. His legacy will endure for years whilst the memory of his life will remain with those he left behind forever," said the president in his remarks.

Konjore served as a member of the Constituent Assembly in 1989 and served as deputy speaker of the National Assembly from 2000 to 2005. He was also a member of the Cabinet as minister of environment and tourism and as minister of youth, national service, sport and culture.

Konjore was a pioneer in education in the //Kharas region who started the private /Khoichas Primary School at Vaalgras and made English the medium of instruction as he opposed Afrikaans and the standards of Bantu education.

Konjore was conferred the Most Brilliant Order of the Sun Second Class award by president Hifikepunye Pohamba in 2014 for service rendered to the country.

