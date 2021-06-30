Tanzania: Italy Ambassador Calls for Teamwork in Tackling Illicit Drugs

Italy Ambassador to Tanzania, Marco Lombardi has stressed on the importance of cooperation between Italy and Tanzania in the EU and UN frameworks in the war against trafficking of illicit drugs.

Speaking at the commemoration of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Dodoma, the capital city of Tanzania, Tuesday, the diplomat also mentioned the important role played by the Italian 'Carabinieri' in fighting international organized crime.

The Home Affairs Minister, George Simbachawene also attended the event and chaired the event when stakeholders were giving the way forward in tackling illicit drugs.