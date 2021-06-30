Tanzania: IGP Sirro Makes Minor Changes in Police Force

29 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro has made minor changes in the Police Force with the aim of improving performance.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, IGP Sirro moved the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Joseph Konyo from the Ethics Unit at the Police Force's Headquarters in Dodoma to Ruvuma where he becomes the Regional Police Commander.

The IGP Sirro also transferred Assistant Ruvuma Regional Commissioner (ACP) Simon Maigwa from Ruvuma to Kilimanjaro to serve in the same capacity as the regional Police boss.

ACP Maigwa is replacing Kilimanjaro RPC Amon Kakwale who has been named as Commissioner of Operations and Training in Dodoma head office.

Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News.

