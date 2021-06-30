Tanzania: Mfugale - the Engineer Behind Tanzania's Iconic Bridges Dies

29 June 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Bethsheba Wambura

Dar es Salaam — The Chief Executive Officer of Tanzania Roads Agency (Tanroads), Engineer Patrick Mfugale died on Tuesday June 29, 2021 while undergoing treatment at Benjamin Mkapa Hospital in Dodoma.

This was confirmed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works and Transport, Joseph Malongo through a press statement.

Malongo said funeral preparations are already underway and a formal statement will be issued to the public after consultation with the deceased's family.

During his lifetime Mfugale oversaw the construction of various bridges, including Mkapa Bridge on the Rufiji River, Rusumo Bridge on the Kagera River, Kikwete Bridge on Malagarasi River, Nyerere Bridge, Kigamboni, Mfugale Bridge (named after him by the late president John Magufuli) and Kijazi interchange in Dar es Salaam.

Mfugale was appointed to the post in May 2011 by retired President Jakaya Kikwete.

Prior to that appointment, he was the Acting CEO of Tanroads and held various government positions.

The late engineer also held various positions in the works ministry as Director of the Regional Roads Department.

Mfugale held a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Roorkee University in India, and a Master's Degree from Loughborough University in The United Kingdom. He was a registered engineer who attended Construction and Economics training, Project and Road Maintenance Training as well as bridge construction and maintenance.

He will be remembered for his precision while at work, a trait that enabled him to oversee the construction of some of Tanzania's most iconic bridges.

