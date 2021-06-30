Rwanda: Olivier Mugabo Nizeyimana Elected New FERWAFA President

Members of Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) have backed businessman Olivier Nizeyimana to lead them in the next four years after voting for him during an extraordinary general assembly held on Sunday, June 27 at Lemigo Hotel, Kigali.

Mugabo Nizeyimana was contesting for the top position against veteran referee Louis Rurangirwa, but the latter pulled out of the race on the Election Day.

The elections attracted delegates from both the World Football governing body (FIFA) and CAF as well as CECAFA president Wallace Karia.

Nizeyimana won the elections unopposed with 52 votes out of a possible 59.

After the elections, he thanked the federation's members for their trust and called for their support to develop Rwandan football.

"With your support, I and my whole executive committee owe you a lot for your trust. We still need your support as we move to build our football and take it to another level," Nizeyimana said.

Nizeyimana replaces outgoing Retired Brig. General Jean-Damascene Sekamana who resigned in April this year.