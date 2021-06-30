Africa: CAF Confederation Cup - End of the Road

Coton Sport was eliminated by JS Kabylie on June 27, 2021 during its second leg semi-final game in Algeria which ended 3-0 in favour of the Algerian side.

After being away from the CAF Confederation Cup since 2014, the Cameroonian giants, Coton Sport of Garoua already made it big by moving to the semi-finals for the third time in history. They were unfortunately denied the opportunity of progressing to the final due to the supremacy of Algeria's Jeunesse Sportive of Kabylie (JSK).

JS Kabylie had earned the first leg advantage of the semi-final after coming from a goal down to beat Coton Sport 2-1 in Yaounde on Sunday June 20, 2021. One week after, JSK maintained its superiority over Coton Sport whom they were meeting for the fourth time in the competition by winning 3-0 in the return leg of their semi-final on Sunday June 27, 2021 in Algeria. The Algerian side whose youthfulness is only from its name but its maturity on the pitch is supreme, earned a 5-1 victory on aggregate after Sunday's win. Failing on all segments of Sunday's game like they did in their first leg semifinals would be an understatement for the boys of Coach Souleymanou Aboubakar. Cameroonians unfortunately saw a Coton Sport out of the game and simply providing more and more opportunities for their opponents to strike. Forward Lambert Araina had very few occasions to demonstrate his goal scoring prowess; just like Banga Bidjeme and his defence line colleagues watched helplessly as the Algerians pumped the goals putting goalkeeper Narcisse Nlend on a tight corner. JSK scored three goals in the first half but Coton sport still came into the second segment of the game like the winning side, with little or no determination to reduce the tally. It is true that they could have had a weak moral after failing in Yaounde, but the midfield and defensive errors were just copious and not worthy of such a decisive fixture.

JSK placed in Group B just like Coton Sport only proved its superiority over the Garoua-based club which they had met and beaten four times in this competition. However, Coton Sport may have just demonstrated their exact level as they had simply struggled to progress in the competition. Coton narrowly qualified for the quarterfinals thanks to Napsa stars 1-0 win over RS Berkane. After that, the Garoua-based club moved to the semi-finals of the competition on the away goal rule, despite losing the second leg 2-1 to the Senegalese side, Jaraaf in Dakar. It was then in the semifinals that they showed their real level and fell woefully to JSK. In all 10 games played, Coton Sport won just four.

Nonetheless, the final will see JSK log horns with Morocco's Raja Club Athletic on July 10, 2021 in Cotonou. Meanwhile, for the CAF champions League, Egyptian side Al Ahly will be meeting Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa in the final on July 17, 2021 in Casablanca.