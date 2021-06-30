Cameroon: Electricity, Water Supply - Government Efforts Presented in Parliament

The Minister of Water Resources and Energy, Gaston Eloundou Essomba during a special plenary sitting of the National Assembly explained actions to tackle water and electricity supply challenges.

Members of Cameroon's National Assembly during a special plenary sitting of the House on June 28, 2021 asked a series to questions to the Minister of Water Resources and Energy, Gaston Eloundou Essomba on what government was doing to tackle the teething problems of water and electricity supply in the country. The Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril chaired the plenary sitting.

Actions in Electricity Supply

To boost electricity supply in the Northern interconnection network that concerns the Adamawa, North and Far North Regions, he cited the dismantling of 27 generators from the Ahala power station in Yaounde to Ngaoundere, Garoua and Maroua power plants. A solar energy power supply project is on course with HUAWEI to electrify 1,000 localities around Lagdo and another with the Maroua Guider Solar Company. Government has also initiated the Bini à Warak dam project that will produce 75MW of energy to supplement power from the Lagdo Dam, mini dam in Mbakaou to produce 1.2 MW. In the long term, there will be the interconnection project between the southern and northern networks from the Nachtigal hydroelectric dam that is expected to be functional in March 2024.

Concerning the Eastern electricity interconnection network that concerns only the East Region, he said in the 12 coming months, the first turbines from the Lom-Pangar dam project will go operational and will supply 7.5MW of energy, while waiting for the three others to go operational progressively by June 2022 and will boost energy supply by 30MW. Electricity will also be transported from Ahala in Yaounde to Abong Mbang thereby connecting the southern network to the East expected in December 2021. Within the framework of the Lom-Pangar project, Electricity Development Corporation will electrify 150 localities in the East Region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Energy Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With regard to Southern interconnection network that concerns six regions, the Minister cited power supply that will be boosted by the various dam projects and thermal plants. He said instructions have been given to the various enterprises in the electricity supply sector with regard to reducing power shortages and cuts.

Water Supply

Water supply by CAMWATER in urban and semi-urban areas stand at 48 per cent, while in rural areas according to World Health Organisation standards, 57 per cent of households have access to improved potable water supply. As solutions in the rural areas, government within the framework of the first phase of the Emergency Three-year Plan is constructing 900 water points throughout the country, 3,000 water points are planned for the northern regions in the second phase and 350 water stations constructed by SCANWATER in eight regions will be rehabilitated. In the urban centres, the Minister cited projects in the different towns and cities.