Cameroon: Guinness Super League - AWA FC Maintains Lead

Matches counting for the 18th playing day of the women's competition took place in stadiums across the country last week.

AWA FC of Yaounde is topping the women's classification table in the ongoing Guinness Super League. This is the outcome of the 18th playing day of the Guinness Super League competition that took place over the weekend. In Yaounde, Louves Minproff thrashed Eding Filles 4-0 in the top match of the day at the Annex Stadium Number One. Louves Minproff's three goals were scored by Kameni (2nd, 27th, and 81st minutes). Flora Kameni now has 12 goals scored and is on the list of top scorers led by Brenda Tabe. The victory places Louves Minproff on the second spot with 44 points.

The other goal of the encounter was scored by Ghislaine Odile Larissa Nkou at the 36th minute. Still in Yaounde, Amazones FAP beat Vision Sport of Bamenda 4-0 at the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium. Maire Gisèle Ngah Manga scored the first goal at the 31st minute and Linda Ngatchou scored the other two goals at the 41st and 87th minutes. In Guider, AWA FC beat Renaissance of Guider 2-0 at the Guider Municipal Stadium on June 22, 2021. The goals were scored by Tantoh Melvis at the eighth minute who scored her sixth goal of the season and the second by Brenda Tabe at the 44th minute, making her total goals scored to 14 for this season. With the result, AWA now tops the table with 46 points. In all, AWA FC is leading with 46 points, Louves Minproff is second with 44 points and Amazones FAP is third with 38 points. Three teams are already in the relegation zone. They are ASFFD with eight points, Renaissance Athletique eight and Renaissance Women with seven points.