Cameroon: Lion in Love - Occultism in School...

The movie, directed by Paulinus Ambe, calls on parents to check and control their children's activities while in school.

Occultism is becoming a problem in most school premises across the country. The situation is quite disturbing especially for parents whose children become victims of such practices. The Cameroon film industry is not indifferent to the situation. The Bi France Production through the movie "Lion In Love", presents a situation of occultism amongst students in a university and the impact on their studies and entire life.

Shot in the town of Bamenda, the film Director Paulinus Ambe, for over one hour, 30 minutes, unveils the story of a group of university girls belonging to an all-girl cult. Using their cultic powers, they enticed lecturers for examination marks. These girls did not only practise lesbianism, but also slept with influential men in society while doing everything to cover their evil track. The film producer later reveals an unexpected path for the cult members when the leader of the cult clashes with a pastor. It all started when one of the cult members, Sonia falls in love with a guy who is against the cult laws and happens to be the brother to one of her cult mates, Princess Sky. Sonia is caught between love and power. Princess Sky knows that Sonia falling in love with her brother will bring calamity to the entire cult and will lead to the death of her brother, because Sonia is not supposed to be in a relationship with a man, talk less of having a sexual relationship with him.

There is danger in the air, now that Princess Sky's brother was also deeply in love with Sonia. Sonia is also caught between love and power. Trying to save her brother from the claws of Sonia, princess Sky and another cult mate follow the instructions of the grand master and wage a war against Sonia. But they end up having an encounter with the family pastor at the Johnsons (the family of Sky and Sonia's boyfriend). The fight brings out the grand master to battle with the pastor to help out his disciples. It is a matter of time before the weaker power surrenders to the greater power.