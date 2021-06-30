Cameroon: Olympic Day - Commemorative Activities Round Off

The day sought to celebrate the creation of the International Olympic Committee by French historian, Baron Pierre de Coubertin, in 1894 as well as Olympic values.

Commemorative activities to mark the 2021 edition of the Olympic Day in Cameroon ended at the Françoise Mbango Institute of Sports and Physical Education in Yaounde on June 23, 2021. Organised by the Cameroon National Pierre de Coubertin Committee the event brought together youths from across the country. The day sought to celebrate the creation of the International Olympic Committee by French historian Baron Pierre de Coubertin in 1894 as well as Olympic values.

Speaking at the occasion, the President of the Cameroon National Pierre de Coubertin Committee, Dr. Evele Malick Atour said the celebration was a way of teaching the youths the Olympic spirit by making them live the experience. We have passed them the message of exemplarity, research for excellence, respect of values and also dissemination of these values in the society. The Director of the Françoise Mbango Institute of Sports and Physical Education, Françoise Mbango said friendship is a good thing. She appreciated that the fact that her institute received students from another institute. She said she is happy because from the activities organised, the students have retained the lesson of making the difference between success and excellence.

The closing ceremony was marked by an exhibition tournament of Speed Badminton which is still a new discipline in the country. The competition unfolded in the mixed double, double and single categories. At the end of the competition, TPF Badminton Club was the winner followed by Champion Badminton Club and PEPS Badminton Club. Trophies were awarded to the winners at the end of the competition. Earlier, a round table conference took place in Yaounde on Tuesday June 22, 2021. It was an opportunity to sensitise the different stake holders of the sports movement in Cameroon on the need to promote Olympic values such as excellence, friendship, fair play, respect and tolerance in their societies.